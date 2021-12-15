CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CGG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.94.

Get CGG alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.