Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 18,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

