Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. 141,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

