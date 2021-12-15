Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 579,097 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 579,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,404,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,374. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

