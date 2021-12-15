Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

