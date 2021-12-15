Chicago Capital LLC Sells 52,664 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,664 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinterest worth $39,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 30,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,096,102. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.