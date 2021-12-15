Chicago Capital LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.76. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

