China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in November

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 9,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

