Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $45.63 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $292.51 million and $45.63 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

