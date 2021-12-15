CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.04

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.83. CI Financial shares last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 1,320,584 shares changing hands.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.04.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

