Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Cigna worth $346,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

