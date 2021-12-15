Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $56,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

