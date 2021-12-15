Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 8,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

