Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 468 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

