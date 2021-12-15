Citigroup Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $260.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

AVB opened at $244.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $249.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

