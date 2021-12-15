Citigroup Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $260.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.
AVB opened at $244.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $249.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.84.
In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
