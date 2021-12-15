Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

