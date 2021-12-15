Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,642. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

