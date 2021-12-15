Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

