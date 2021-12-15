CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.