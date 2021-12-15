CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.
About CK Hutchison
