Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $992.76 million, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clarus by 654.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

