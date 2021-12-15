Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 32,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

