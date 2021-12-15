Clean Yield Group Acquires 203 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.