Clean Yield Group Acquires 2,700 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 158.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.