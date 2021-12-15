Clean Yield Group Purchases 174 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 446.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.26. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

