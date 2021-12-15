Clean Yield Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

