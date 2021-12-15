Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 73.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

GILD opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

