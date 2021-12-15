Clean Yield Group Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $189.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.