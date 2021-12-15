Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.