Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.38. 19,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,565,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $469.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

