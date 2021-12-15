CMC Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.
Shares of CCMP traded up $49.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.