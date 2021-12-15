CMC Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

Shares of CCMP traded up $49.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.