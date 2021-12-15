CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,229,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

