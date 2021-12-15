Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,936.67 Average PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($38.81).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCH. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.09) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,725 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,456 ($32.46). 463,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,568.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.13).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($33.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,247.18). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 478 shares of company stock worth $1,202,216.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

