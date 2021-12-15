Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.13.

Shares of CCA opened at C$97.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.71 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

