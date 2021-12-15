Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.74.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

