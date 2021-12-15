Community Bank N.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

