Community Bank N.A. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

