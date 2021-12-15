Community Bank N.A. Sells 312 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.17. 12,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

