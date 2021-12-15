Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

