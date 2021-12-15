Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $277.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average of $286.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

