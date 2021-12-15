Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $50,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

