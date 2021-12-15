Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $370.57 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $381.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.26. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

