Comparing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 37.40% 16.50% 1.83% Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.45% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers National Banc pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 3 1 2.63

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.34 $41.88 million $2.02 8.72 Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 2.77 $228.05 million $2.76 10.51

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Cadence Bancorporation on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

