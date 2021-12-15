Comparing LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveXLive Media and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 1.86 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -2.54 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.88 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.46

LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveXLive Media and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 448.39%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than LiveOne.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.