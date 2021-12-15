Comparing Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Motive Capital alerts:

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of LPL Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motive Capital and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 6.43% 38.13% 8.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motive Capital and LPL Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A LPL Financial $5.87 billion 2.18 $472.64 million $5.69 28.04

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motive Capital and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

LPL Financial has a consensus target price of $166.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.