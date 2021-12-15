Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 36,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,307,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

