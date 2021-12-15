Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

