Conceal Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $83,775.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.08 or 0.99191313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00273648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00392746 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,177,496 coins and its circulating supply is 12,272,738 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

