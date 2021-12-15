Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.