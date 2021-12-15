ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

