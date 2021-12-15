ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 955.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

